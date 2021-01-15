Champaign-Urbana Public Health ‘not concerned’ about their current vaccine supply

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–There are some concerns about the vaccine supply at the federal level, but officials with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said they are not concerned at this point.

They’ve opened two clinics on opposite sides of Champaign for people 65 and older and underlying health conditions, and are working with the state to give others who’ve had their first dose the second. They’re asking people who haven’t gotten theirs to be patient, and that their vaccine will be coming soon.

“Keep in mind, we want to prioritize doses based on people who have the highest risk, so please be patient” C.U.P.H.D.’s Awais Vaid said. “Your turn will come sooner than later.”

Vaid said if you already received your first shot, and have missed the 21-28 day threshold by a few days, the second dose will still work just fine.