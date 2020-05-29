Businesses open back up in Phase 3

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Phase 3 is here and a lot of businesses are opening back up. That means customers are back as well.

This day came with a lot of planning. Bars, restaurants, salons, barber shops and retail stores all have strict rules to follow.

If you go to downtown Champaign, you will know exactly which restaurants and bars have opened back up. But some seating arrangements look a little different and that is not the only difference you will notice.

As businesses in Illinois enter Phase 3, restaurants in downtown Champaign, like KoFusion, spent their first morning serving customers outside. Each at tables six feet from each other. “We have a huge patio to begin with, so we’re definitely a little thin on tables, but I think that we’ll be able to seat a lot of people still,” said Manager Sarah Zimmerman.

To make sure limited capacity does not turn into an issue some, like Watson’s, are turning to reservations. “We’re doing a reservation website which is something we’ve never done before, which is something I think people will really like,” said Watson’s Owner Sean Baird. But the adjustments are no problem for most customers, who said they are just happy to be able to be served. “They have everything spaced out nicely. They’re very conscientious about asking if you want plastic or glass or paper products,” said Jim Fessler.

On top of outdoor seating for bars and restaurants, salons like Ippatsu in midtown Champaign are opening their doors once again with added safety measures. “All of our products are behind glass doors, so they’re already sanitized and ready to go, so we’re asking guests to let us get it for them,” said Ippatsu Owner Rebecca Bedinger. And that’s something customers said they are extremely grateful for.

In Urbana, hours will not be limited. But for now, restaurants and bars in Champaign will be closing at 10 p.m. City leaders said they will be meeting on Monday to talk about how the weekend went.

In addition to restaurant and bar seating, there are several “picnic parks” where you can eat take-out.