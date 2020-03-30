1  of  2
Buffett Foundation donates vouchers for first responder meals

In this Jan. 29, 2020 photo, Howard Buffet receives presents during a visit, with Colombia’s President Ivan Duque, right, to a cocoa farm in La Gabarra, Colombia. As a philanthropist, Buffet’s priority now is helping Colombia and El Salvador, whose fight against drug trafficking has a direct impact on the U.S. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has announced a $60,000 donation to offer free meals for the county’s first responders.

Foundation officials said this will assist the county’s emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic. The donation includes up to $60,000 in food vouchers for on-duty responders to get breakfast, lunch or dinner at 15 locally-owned restaurants.

The vouchers will cover meals beginning Monday and runs through April 28. They will be given to participating law enforcement agencies who will distribute them.

Restaurants participating in the program include:

  • Angelo’s Pizza
  • Angelo’s Express
  • Bill’s Toasty Shop
  • Burton’s Tap
  • Charro Mexican Restaurant
  • Family Traditions Bakery
  • Kluges on the Square
  • Los Rancheros
  • Muck’s Place
  • Pizza Man of Pana
  • QQ China
  • Route 51 Easts & Treats
  • Spring Garden Restaurant
  • Taco Gringo
  • Triangle Pub
  • Uptown Cafe
  • Yummy Hibachi & Sushi on Wheels

All meals will be available for take-out only.

