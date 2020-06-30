Bright Spot Gallery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are Bright Spots out there in Central Illinois. Take a look at what others have found.

Juanita’s family helped her celebrate her 93rd birthday with appropriate social distancing in a drive by at the Villas of Hollybrook in Rantoul.





The Mitek family has a new member. They credit staff at Carle for helping them welcome their new baby boy with the “highest quality care.”





Sarah says family and friends are just now meeting her new baby girl who is 5 months old because of restrictions during the current healthcare crisis.

The Burris family is excited to have a new little one to welcome into the world.







The Blue Ridge FFA held its 2020 awards night Sunday as a drive-thru. The event was broadcast on the school’s Twitch account and a big screen was used for a slide show.

Tammy had a purr-fectly interested audience while she was mowing the yard.

June received cards, flowers and phone calls for her 89th birthday.

Susan is sharing her blooming rhododendron, a pair of cousins and one girl’s first taste of lemon!









Hot weather means summer fun from swimming to fishing.