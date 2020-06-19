Ameren Illinois announces expansion of COVID-19 relief program

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Ameren Illinois officials said they are expanding their relief measures for customers impacted by the pandemic.

They said the Ameren Illinois COVID-19 Economic Hardship Recovery Program will offer payment options and direct assistance for customers struggling to pay their bills.

This program has provisions from external funding like LIHEAP and Warn Neighbors, Cool Friends and Ameren Illinois’ Fresh Start Program.

Customers that had their power disconnected for non-payment up to one year prior to Thursday can request their services to be reconnected. You can make arrangements by calling 800-755-5000.

For more information about Ameren Illinois’ COVID-19 Economic Hardship Recovery Program, click here.