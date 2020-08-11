Allerton Park & Retreat Center open for limited events

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said Allerton Park and Retreat Center is now open for private event rentals and lodging.

They are reopening for the first time since March for limited, on-site events. Reservations can be made for events with less than 50 guests and overnight stays in the Mansion or guesthouses.

Masks will be required in all common areas, unless guests are seating. Additional precautions such as closing some areas to prevent congregating, contactless methods for check-in/out and increased cleaning will be followed.

“Our focus was on finding a way to reopen hotel and event activities in a safe way,” said Jordan Zech, Retreat Center manager. “We hope Allerton can be a peaceful place for people to get away and find respite, relaxation, and inspiration during this challenging time.”

Over the last few months, officials said Allerton hosted virtual events as well as a limited number of on-site events including garden tours, hikes and outdoor yoga.

For more information on making reservations, please email or call (217) 333-3287.