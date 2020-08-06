Community colleges receives over $103.5 million for infrastructure improvements

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The governor announced Thursday that 15 Illinois community colleges will get more than $103.5 million in state funding to improve their infrastructure.

Danville Area Community College in Danville and Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield were two of those 15 colleges. Plus, officials said they will receive an additional $34.5 million in local investments.

In a news release, officials stated Danville Area Community College received $2.3 million to remodel 32,500 square feet of space at the Clock Tower Center, a building from the early 1900s and for rehabilitation of their Ornamental Horticulture Building, which includes additions to their greenhouse.

Lincoln Land Community College will receive $3.8 million to renovate and expand their student services center in Menard Hall.

This money is part of the Rebuild Illinois Capital plan.