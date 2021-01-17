Coles County Health Department reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department (CCHD) is tracking 4,806 total reported cases of coronavirus.

A press release from CCHD says seven new cases were confirmed Sunday. It adds 208 cases are still recovering, 78 have died, and 4,511 have recovered.

The release says Coles County is continuing to vaccinate the Phase 1a priority group for COVID-19, and will move to Phase 1b soon.

It says in the next few days, the department will announce how people 65-years and older can register for a vaccination.