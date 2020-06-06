City works towards Phase 4

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City staff are encouraging residents to continue doing what they can to help the city get to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said in a video announcement they are looking at possibly being able to move to Phase 4 by the end of June. He said it depends on how their health metrics measure up at that time. He said officials take number of positive COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations into consideration with those metrics before allowing the area to move to the next phase. “We’re doing well as far as that goes,” said Kindseth. As of Friday, there were 200 positive COVID-19 cases, including 21 deaths.

Kindseth encouraged residents to continue wearing their face masks and taking other social distancing measures.

Additionally, the deputy city manager said the City is planning on reopening the Civic Center on June 15. Residents with unpaid parking tickets will also have until that date to pay their tickets using the ticket amnesty program.

Finally, Kindseth said parking enforcement staff will start issuing warnings on Monday.