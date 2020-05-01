City to follow Pritzker’s latest order

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) –Several restrictions are loosening under the governor’s latest stay at home order. Some are pushing to get parts of the state running like they were before.

City leaders in Springfield held a conversation on Facebook Live Thursday to remind people the pandemic is not over.

Although some lawmakers are ready to return to the capital city, it isn’t clear whether the capital city is ready for them to return.

Lawmakers would have to work with the county’s public health department to have a large amount of people gathered under the dome. The department says so far, legislators haven’t reached out for guidance. City leaders are reiterating as people travel to different parts of the state, so does the illness.

“What we can’t do is have one area where the rules are relaxed and the very next town over where the rules are not because then you’re going to have people moving around, you’re going to have them spreading that,” said Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne.

With the requirement to wear masks inside businesses for people over the age of two going into effect, Springfield’s police chief says their department is looking for cooperation.

“We’ve dealt with this in the past, we deal with it every year during Halloween. It’s just the opposite though; if somebody comes up to the stores wearing a Halloween mask, then stores can refuse to let them enter without them removing it. This will be kind of the same way,” Chief Kenny Winslow said. “We expect them to comply with the governor’s orders and basically post the signage out there and make sure people are wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) or refuse them service until they come back with the appropriate PPE. That’s how we’re going to do that.”

Winslow said the more people follow the order, the better it will be for the community. “Unlike some other communities that I’ve talked to, some other chiefs I’ve been speaking with have seen a 40-50 percent decrease in calls to service. We have not seen that in Springfield,” Winslow said. “We’ve seen a very slight reduction in calls to service but unfortunately, our crimes against persons had a 32 percent increase in the month of march.It’s not our goal to go out there and write a bunch of citations to our public or to our businesses and put additional hardship upon them when they are already struggling.”

Winslow said Springfield Police are working to roll out an educational campaign about the latest stay-at-home order. He said if the department gets complaints about businesses not complying, they will educate the business first before taking greater action.