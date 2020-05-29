City takes applications for outdoor seating permits

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan is now here and Mayor Diane Marlin is issuing an Emergency Order in regards to the city’s restaurants and bars.

In a release, the mayor said this order removes parts of the City Code “governing the use of public rights-of-way and privately-owned parking lots” as well as the consumption of alcohol in those outdoor areas by the businesses and their customers.

She said permits for providing outdoor seating on and after Friday are issued for free. The permit replaces previous outdoor sidewalk cafe permits in response to the governor’s outdoor seating guidelines in Phase 3.

The outdoor seating permit application will require the following:

A brief description of plans for storage/removal exterior trash, restrooms, hand sanitation for customers, accommodations for customers and contact tracing.

Site Plan elements including proposed outdoor seating areas, location and number of feet permitting pedestrian traffic around the area, etc.

For more elements needed in permit applications, click here.

The mayor said all restaurants/bars with permitted outdoor seating will be able to keep their existing operation hours.