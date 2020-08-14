City leaders plan to issue additional joint emergency order

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — In anticipation for a flood of students returning to campus soon, Champaign and Urbana plan to issue another joint emergency order during the pandemic.

Both cities are talking about how to reinforce the rules for wearing masks, holding gatherings and possibly implementing more regulations for seating at bars and restaurants.

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said they have noticed another challenge during the summer months. “The other issue we’re having, not on campus yet but through the community, are people having parties and gatherings at their homes and private properties. That’s very risky behavior right now.”

Both cities are collaborating on this joint emergency order. Mayor Marlin said they plan to finalize it by next week.