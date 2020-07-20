City hall closed after potential COVID-19 exposure

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials announced Monday that the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building in Danville would be closed through July 26, out of an abundance of caution because of a “potential COVID-19 exposure.”

They also announced via a press release that public-access hours will be reduced when the city hall reopens July 27, and their divisions will work in split groups to limit potential exposure to employees.

Main phone lines will be active during their new open hours, from 1:00-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.

“Moving forward, face masks will be required to enter any City of Danville Municipal Building,” the release added.

Tuesday’s city council meeting was changed to take place over teleconference, also in an effort to limit exposure.

“We are committed to making our best efforts during this difficult time to be compliant with the Open Meetings Act,” the release stated. “We appreciate your patience.”