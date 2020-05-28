City gives guidelines for outdoor dining

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville established guidelines for the “temporary establishment of outdoor space for dining and alcohol consumption.”

A release from the City said outdoor spaces must be set up on the property owned or leased by or near the original business. Owners should also follow social distancing guidelines set by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Table settings and individual seats are to be at least 5 feet setback from roads (excluding parking space) and cannot get in the way of pedestrian traffic on sidewalks. They should allow for “at least three feet for passersby.”

Officials said private and non-owned parking lots may be used, but only with permission from landlords. City leaders recommend having spaces sectioned off with stanchions or temporary fencing.

Finally, consumption of alcohol outside must be done within the business’s owned or leased space.

City leaders said each business will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. If you have any questions, please call the Grants & Planning Manager, Logan Cronk, at (217) 431-2286.