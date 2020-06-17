City council approves fireworks show partnership

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A massive fireworks show could be coming to the city for the 4th of July.

Tuesday night, the city council voted to approve a partnership with the Village of Tilton to pay for it. On Thursday, Tilton trustees will also take a vote to give it the final green light.

It has been decades since the City has put on a fireworks show. Usually businesses put on the fireworks show, but this year nobody volunteered to do it.

Since COVID-19 has canceled so many other events, this is a way for them to give people something fun to do while still practicing social distancing. “Given everything we’ve been through the last couple months with COVID-19 and the peace marches, we wanted to give the people something to smile about and enjoy where we could also engage in social distancing,” said Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. It will cost around $15,000. Danville and Tilton would each pitch in half of the money.

The show would be held at Danville Stadium.