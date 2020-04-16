City celebrates front line workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)–Dinner for many families in Springfield just got a little louder but most people will not mind as the noise is all for a good cause.

Every night at 7, places of worship around the city of Springfield will ring their bells in unison to show support for healthcare and front line workers. As essential employees stand in the face of danger day in and day out, the city’s mayor says it’s important for the community to stand behind them.

“With them, they are so engrossed in the job, especially when you have a higher number of cases coming forward and we want to make sure they know they are appreciated. They’re putting their health, their wellness and their lives at times at risk so we can’t thank them enough,” Mayor Jim Langfelder said.

The ringing started on Easter Sunday but it will continue until the stay-at-home order is lifted. The Park District is also getting involved; a carillonist will perform a 30 minute concert every day before the bells ring in unison.