City bus service to require passengers wear face masks

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials have asked bus riders to start wearing face masks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton said in video update Wednesday they are now strongly recommending anyone riding Decatur public buses to wear a face mask. This decision was followed by Governor JB Pritzker’s recommendation that everyone should wear a face mask when going out in public.

Wrighton said Wednesday they began to post signs at all bus entrances recommending the use of face masks, and “in about 10 days or so it will be required” in the interest of public safety.

Amy Snyder, Chief of Staff with the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD), said Friday they do not plan on requiring their passengers to wear face masks. She also said they are currently working to update their webpage on precautions that they have taken for COVID-19.

“MTD’s approach to the COVID-19 crisis is to work alongside local public health, community partners and, of course, to comply with the executive orders of the state,” Snyder said. “So our messaging is to educate passengers on essential travel only and how they can promote a safe and healthy environment while they are riding our service.

“So part of that is encouraging them to follow (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations. Up until this point, those were hand washing and social distancing. We will add to our messaging the CDC recommendation of covering noses and mouths when traveling in public.

An MTD employee disinfects one of their vehicles with an electrostatic sprayer. The cleaning is done on a regular basis, in addition to their daily sanitation procedures.

“Things are changing quickly. So, therefore, while CDC recommendations changed last Friday, we are not going to stop somebody from riding transit if their faces are not covered.”