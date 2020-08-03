Church postpones in-person services after COVID-19 exposure

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency said a Pana church has temporarily postponed all in-person services because of COVID-19 exposure.

In a news release, officials said the First Baptist Church on Maple Street last held an in-person service on July 19.

The church, along with the Christian County Health Department and the CMEMA, is working to ensure the health and safety of parishioners and staff. “If you were previously at the facility during the time of concern, through contract tracing you would have been notified of any further action you would need to take.”

While the church is closed, additional cleaning and disinfecting will be done in the building. For the time being, the church will continue holding online services.