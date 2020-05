CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department announced a sixth person has died from COVID-19 in the county.

They said the patient was a resident at Charleston Rehab and Healthcare facility. Additionally, the health department said two more people have tested positive for COVID-19. There are now a total of 88 cases in the county with 47 confirmed at Charleston Rehab.

In the county, there are 23 patients that have recovered and 54 that are recovering.