Champaign Schools releases framework for reopening

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 Schools has released their reopening framework for the upcoming school year.

In a release, Superintendent Dr. Susan Zola said most students will start on a distance learning platform. Small groups of students will be invited back into the classrooms for in-person instruction two days a week. The groups are based on students’ last names, as stated in the plan.

Families with students that have Individual Education Plans, Emergency Bilinguals or are eligible for free/reduced lunch will be initially reached out to by the schools.

For more information on registration, face mask requirements and more for the upcoming school year, click here.