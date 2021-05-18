Champaign School District tentatively plans for returning to in-person learning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The school year is almost over, but the State Board of Education is already focused on next year. It’s voting on requiring all students to go back to class full time, with some limited options for remote learning.

If this resolution passes, only students who are not vaccinated, and ordered to quarantine, will be able to do remote learning.

So far, just about 38,000 kids aged 12-15 have been vaccinated in Illinois since the CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for that age group, but the state doesn’t require kids to get vaccinated to return to school at the moment.

Officials with the Champaign School District said they’ll be paying close attention to state and local guidelines before making any concrete plans. But as it stands, they’re anticipating a full return to in-person learning, with few exceptions.

“That includes spacing as much as possible, three to six feet, and no less than three feet,” Nurse Administrator Margee Poole said. “And for unvaccinated students, there may be more quarantine as we try to move students in at that three-feet level.”

Poole said their biggest concern will be finding ways to enforce at least three-feet social distancing, and finding ways to keep the virus from spreading in the cafeteria when students eat lunch. Nurse Poole said the best way students and parents can protect themselves is to get vaccinated.

Next week, there will be a vaccine clinic for all students and parents who are eligible.