Champaign County’s health district expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) said Friday COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is being expanded.

In a Facebook post, CUPHD says people 18-years and older with underlying health conditions or disabilities are allowed to get vaccinated.

Vaccine clinics are being held by appointment only at the former Dress Barn store in Kohl’s Plaza, 1901 N. Market St., Champaign.

Carle said Friday on Facebook all appointments to get a vaccine at the Kohl’s Plaza clinic have been filled. It adds Carle will announce on its website, social media, and via local health departments when new openings are available.

Qualifying health conditions for those 18 and up include:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) or other lung diseases such as asthma

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity and Severe Obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

When appointments are available, you can register for one online at MyCarle.com. If you don’t have a MyCarle account, you can request one online at MyCarle.com, or at any Carle location registration desk.

You can also call 217-902-6100. Carle says there may be an extended wait time because of high call volume.

If you do not feel well the day of your appointment, you should call to reschedule your appointment.