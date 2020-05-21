Champaign County COVID-19 Relief Fund received $250,000 for relief efforts

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said the Champaign County COVID-19 Relief Fund got a $250,000 grant to help with relief work.

They said the money will go to 17 area human service organizations. “Populations of special focus in this wave of grants include senior citizens, people experiencing domestic violence or homelessness, and the immigrant community.” They continued to say this money is the fifth wave of grants given by the Champaign County fund.

The money will be divided into the following categories and amounts:

$104,000 to six groups to give emergency financial aid to people, focusing on areas “disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.” HOUSING & SHELTER: $103,000 to four organizations to provide emergency shelter and mortgage assistance.

This comes after the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund (ICRF) announced a third round of grants for organizations around the state. Officials said this is the second grant coming from ICRF that will benefit Champaign County residents.

The United Way of Champaign County and the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois have partnered to create the Champaign County COVID-19 Relief Fund.