Central Illinois couple’s quarantine continues

MARIETTA, Ga. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois couple that was on-board the Grand Princess cruise ship remains in quarantine on an Air Force reserve base.

Barb and Jordan May, who are from Bloomington, have been quarantined for nearly a week. Barb says at the beginning of their stay, more than 500 passengers from the cruise ship had been in quarantine with them, but less than half now remain, because other states have allowed passengers to return straight to their homes to finish out their time in self-isolation.

She says she’s been in touch with state officials and has heard various answers on when she’ll be able to leave from different state and federal agencies. The Mays have now been told they will not be able to return to Illinois early unless they test negative for the coronavirus. They took the test Tuesday and are currently waiting for results.

Barb says she’s had mixed feelings about taking it.

“With the shortage of tests, and there are sick people who really need to be tested, I feel bad I’m taking a test and I feel like I’m fine,” she says. “But when I’m told Illinois requires a negative response to come back, I don’t want to wait and chance it.”

At least 21 people on the Grand Princess cruise, which had roughly 2,000 passengers and crew members, tested positive for COVID-19 while the ship spent a few days waiting off the coast of California.