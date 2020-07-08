Central & Centennial High Schools cancel in-person graduations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 School District officials said in-person graduation ceremonies for both Central and Centennial High Schools have been canceled.

Both ceremonies were set to take place on July 28. However, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the live graduations were canceled. Families were sent messages Wednesday afternoon announcing the cancellation.

Graduates can keep their caps, tassels, cords and other memorabilia. However, they must return their graduation gowns. Instructions on how to do so were sent in the message to families.