Centennial Pointe resident with COVID-19 passes away

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a resident of Centennial Pointe Senior Living that tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

They said two other residents of the Springfield facility who tested positive are doing well. They are staying in the facility’s special COVID-19 care unit. Officials said all other residents are continuing to test negative and another series of testing for residents and employees is set to take place Friday.

At the Arbors of Centennial Pointe, officials said it has been over 14 days since exposure and all of their residents and employees have tested negative twice for the virus. Because of this, in-room quarantine for residents has been lifted at this facility since May 23. At Centennial Pointe, all residents continue to be on in-room quarantine and checked every four hours during waking hours for symptoms.

The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said this additional death brings their total up to 31 county residents with COVID-19 that have passed away. Additionally, the health department reported six new cases as of Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 349 positive cases. Currently, there are eight county residents with the virus that are hospitalized.