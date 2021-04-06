CDC Report Links Douglas County Bar to COVID-19 Outbreak that closed one school

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The CDC is using a COVID-19 outbreak in Central Illinois to warn how easily the virus can spread.

Their report claims 46 COVID cases were linked back to an opening event at a bar in Douglas County back in February. They said the event was indoors and did not have adequate ventilation or outside airflow.

It led to a nearby school having to close down. Health officials with the Douglas County Health Department said while restrictions are beginning to loosen, people still need to be careful when traveling outside.

They also said the average person could help protect others in the county and limit the spread by scheduling yourself to get vaccinated at one of their weekly clinics.