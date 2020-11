CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department (CCHD) is reporting another three dozen cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

A press release from CCHD says a total of 2,905 positives have been reported in the county. As of Sunday, 20 cases are hospitalized and 54 have died.

Of the 2,905 total confirmed cases, 2,142 have recovered — and 689 are still recovering.