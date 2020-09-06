CCHD: 23rd COVID death, eight cases confirmed

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department (CCHD) says it’s saddened to announce an additional person has died with COVID-19.

A press release from CCHD said eight new cases were confirmed Sunday, along with it’s 23rd reported death.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends,” the department said in a press release Sunday. “We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one in this very difficult time.”

CCHD has recorded a total of 1,166 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those, ten were hospitalized Sunday, and 309 were listed as ‘recovering’. Another 824 have recovered since testing positive.

The health department reminded people to wear masks, practice social distancing, washing their hands, and to say home when ill to help prevent spread of the virus.