CCHD: 23rd COVID death, eight cases confirmed

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department (CCHD) says it’s saddened to announce an additional person has died with COVID-19.
A press release from CCHD said eight new cases were confirmed Sunday, along with it’s 23rd reported death.
“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends,” the department said in a press release Sunday. “We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one in this very difficult time.”
CCHD has recorded a total of 1,166 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those, ten were hospitalized Sunday, and 309 were listed as ‘recovering’. Another 824 have recovered since testing positive.
The health department reminded people to wear masks, practice social distancing, washing their hands, and to say home when ill to help prevent spread of the virus.