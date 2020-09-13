CCHD: 14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department (CCHD) says they are tracking 180 active cases of coronavirus.
A press release Sunday from CCHD said they’ve recorded a total of 1,286 reported COVID-19 cases. Of those, 1,075 have recovered. Six were hospitalized, 174 were still recovering, and 25 have died.
Fourteen new cases were confirmed Sunday. The press release added Coles County “remains in the Orange-warning level for an additional week” per the Illinois Department of Public Health.