CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle is dedicating two locations in the county for people who need breathing treatments.

They are for patients who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and other respiratory sickness.

Urbana on Windsor will be open every day–until further notice, holidays too–from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Carle in Mahomet will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but closed from 12-1 p.m.

Walk-ins are okay, but you are encouraged to make an appointment.