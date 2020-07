BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — It has been shut down for four months; but Wednesday, the Bryant Cottage State Historic site will open its doors.

It is the home that played a key role in the planning of the infamous Lincoln-Douglas Debates. It is located in Bement.

Stephen Douglas stayed at the home and while he was there, accepted Abraham Lincoln’s challenge to seven debates.

The site coordinator is asking that people come in small groups for tours. Masks are encouraged.