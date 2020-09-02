Bi-county health department reports six new COVID-19 cases

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

DEWITT/PIATT COUNTIES, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials for DeWitt and Piatt counties say they are tracking 18 active cases of coronavirus.

Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in Clinton, said the DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department, raising the total active case count to nine in DeWitt County.

Two cases were reported Tuesday in Monticello, along with one in Mansfield. Piatt County also has nine active cases.

The most recent six to test positive for COVID-19 include:

A boy under the age of 10.

A man in his 40s.

Three women and one man in their 50s.

DeWitt County and Piatt County have not been placed under a warning level by the Illinois Department of Public Health.