Bi-county health department reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

DEWITT/PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Five additional cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Piatt County on Friday, as well as six in DeWitt County.

A Sunday press release from the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department said four of the COVID-19 cases were in Farmer City, and two were from Clinton.

In Bement, there were three new cases reported. Another case was in Monticello, and there was one in De Land.

The eleven people who tested positive for COVID-19 across the two counties include:

Two minors.

Two women in their 20s.

A woman and a man in their 30s.

A woman in her 40s.

Two women and a man in their 50s.

A man in his 60s.

Since the start of the pandemic, DeWitt County has had 75 confirmed cases. Piatt County has seen 115.

Neither DeWitt or Piatt County has been placed on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Warning List for COVID-19.