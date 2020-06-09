Barkstall & Kenwood to start school in August

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 officials said Barkstall and Kenwood Schools will be shifting to “regular calendar status for the coming school year.”

In a release, Superintendent Susan Zola said the primary reason for the change is because they do not have guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education on requirements for returning to in-person schooling. The first day of school for students was supposed to be on July 23 for both buildings. Now, they are expecting to return on August 20, the first day of school for regular calendar schools.

Zola said they are anticipating the two schools to return to a balanced calendar in 2021-2022.