Bank donated $20,000 to first responders

PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Philo Exchange Bank said they received $20,000 in relief grant funding and donated it back to area first responders.
The bank received the grant from the Federal Home Bank of Chicago. Officials said they split the money into five $4,000 donations to give to first responders in the communities their bank serves. Those include Center for Your Health and four fire protection districts.
Officials said the Center for Your Health’s owner and physician, Colonel Susan Mantell, is the 811th Hospital Center Commander in Kansas City , Missouri. Recently, she was assigned to Pennsylvania to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Col. Mantell recently accepted the donation along with members of her staff.
Additionally, the following fire protection districts received donations as well:
- Philo Fire Protection District
- Sidney Fire Protection District
- Allerton Fire Proection District
- Broadlands-Longview Fire Protection District