Bank donated $20,000 to first responders

Kevin Rogers, CEO of Philo Exchange Bank presents Colonel Susan Mantell a check for $4,000 alongside her staff members: Patrick Dahl, Lori Spencer and Catherine Weitekamp.

PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Philo Exchange Bank said they received $20,000 in relief grant funding and donated it back to area first responders.

The bank received the grant from the Federal Home Bank of Chicago. Officials said they split the money into five $4,000 donations to give to first responders in the communities their bank serves. Those include Center for Your Health and four fire protection districts.

Officials said the Center for Your Health’s owner and physician, Colonel Susan Mantell, is the 811th Hospital Center Commander in Kansas City , Missouri. Recently, she was assigned to Pennsylvania to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Col. Mantell recently accepted the donation along with members of her staff.

Additionally, the following fire protection districts received donations as well: