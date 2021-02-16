Bad weather, road conditions delaying vaccine deliveries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The State of Illinois has been told by the federal government that adverse weather and road conditions are delaying COVID-19 vaccine deliveries nationwide.

The state says that to offset these delays, it proactively ordered the vaccine shipments to be sent to its Strategic National Stockpile Receipt, Store, and Stage site.

Illinois will be shipping out doses to many providers around the state Wednesday and Thursday as weather permits, says a press release.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Operation Warp Speed (OWS) says they’re expecting adverse weather to affect operations at its partner and carrier facilities where vaccines and ancillary supply kits originate.

HHS and OWS have said many planned deliveries for Tuesday will be significantly impacted by adverse weather. They add those impacts may continue throughout the week and could be affected by future adverse weather that’s forecast later this week.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says it has been in close communication with local health department and other providers on potential delays. That includes webinars, weather situational updates, and rapid electronic notification to all vaccine providers.

“IDPH will continue to communicate with our local partners and providers with any updates as we have them,” the press release says

Other areas of the country where distribution hubs are located are experiencing delays due to weather, the release continues. Having expecting this, Illinois says it proactively ordered vaccine that was pre-stationed in this state and would not be subject to delays due to weather in other parts of the country.

“We will continue to closely monitor the weather and vaccine deliveries and will communicate updated delivery information to providers through the state’s electronic notification system.”