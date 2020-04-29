Arthur’s Freedom Celebration Fireworks canceled

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Arthur’s Freedom Celebration Fireworks has been canceled this year due to the concerns of the COVID -19 pandemic.

The event was scheduled to take pla ce on June 27. The Arthur Fireworks Facebook page shared the news.

Many of you have inquired about the status of the Arthur Fireworks, below you will find the press release from the Arthur Rotary Club. It is with great reluctance that the Arthur Rotary Club announces the cancellation of this year’s Freedom Celebration Fireworks, scheduled for June 27. With the potential of 30,000 visitors in close proximity and the uncertainty of the progress in combating the Coronavirus, it is felt this is the best course of action for the safety of our community and our guests, who come from all around the state and beyond.”

There may be the possibility of rescheduling the event for a later date, but that would depend on circumstances as they occur.