Argenta-Oreana Schools switches to remote learning for first quarter

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Argenta-Oreana School District officials said they are changing their plans for the fall.

The district has decided to start the year with a Full Remote Learning Model.

In a letter to families and staff, Superintendent Damian Jones, Sr. said this decision comes days after the board of education adopted the blended learning plan. However, he stated they were made aware that the Macon County Health Department is reporting a significant increase in cases overall, as well as for children.

He said the health department communicated with all superintendents in Macon County that “in regard to COVID-19, the public health perspective in Macon County is that virtual learning would present the least amount of risk of exposure to COVID-19.” He continued to say the district also received additional guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“The district believes that going Full Remote Instruction is the safest model for our students and staff,” said Jones.

He stated that by selecting this model, the district “will strive to meet the needs of students in the safest way possible for all members of the school community.” He said remote learning will not be the same as what it was in the spring, which he said was after schools were forced to abruptly close buildings and use emergency remote instruction with limited technology and time to plan. “Our staff has been engaged in planning that will provide more direct staff interaction with students, enhanced technology access, a return to daily attendance expectations, and a return to the grading of core subjects.”

Remote Learning is expected to be in place for the first quarter of the school year. However, Jones said the district will re-evaluate the plan based on the current situation in their community and state.

The first day of school is August 24. For more information on the district’s remote learning plan, click here.