DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- City officials have asked bus riders to start wearing face masks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton said in video update Wednesday they are now strongly recommending anyone riding Decatur public buses to wear a face mask. This decision was followed by Governor JB Pritzker's recommendation that everyone should wear a face mask when going out in public.