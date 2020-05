CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — If you are not already, you will have to wear a mask on Willard Airport flights.

American Airlines will make that requirement mandatory on May 11. That is the only major airline that flies out of the Savoy airport.

In Decatur, United is not mandating passenger masks, yet. But airline officials said they are “strongly encouraging” people to consider it. American and United already require staff to wear masks on the flights.