Adjustments announced for Midstate Soccer Club

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District announced the Midstate Soccer Club will conclude their spring season on May 28.

Officials said refunds for part of the spring season will be processed in the following weeks. Any trainings or events scheduled for Midstate through June and July will be limited to less than 10 people per session. They said social distancing guidelines will be following and there will be an increase in equipment sanitation.

In addition to the spring season adjustments, the park district said they will be holding free virtual tryouts for the fall season. You can find more information about that on the park district’s website.