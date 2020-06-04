Additional Charleston Rehab resident with COVID-19 passes away

COLES COUNTY (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department said a 17th resident with COVID-19 has died.

They said the patient was a resident of Charleston Rehab and Healthcare. In total, there are 82 COVID-19 cases associated with the facility. Those numbers are comprised of residents and employees. Not all employees live in Coles County.

Additionally, Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center announced one confirmed COVID-19 case associated with their facility.

The health department reported five additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday. That brings the county’s total to 136 cases. Three patients with the virus are hospitalized. 95 residents have recovered and 21 are currently recovering.