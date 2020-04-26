Additional cases confirmed at The Villas Senior Care Community

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health Officials have confirmed six new positive cases at The Villas Senior Care Community.

The new cases include One female staff member in her 20’s, one female staff member in her 30’s, one female staff member in her 60’s, one male resident in his 80’s, one female resident in her 80’s, and one male resident in his 90’s.

Currently, nine confirmed positive residents are hospitalized at HSHS St.Johns Hospital, and eight confirmed positive residents are hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center.

The total number of confirmed positives include 21 residents and 11 staff members, for a total of 32 cases, including two deaths.