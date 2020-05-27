Active HSHS employees to return to onsite work

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — HSHS Medical group officials said employees that were working from home are going to be able to return to onsite work starting June 1.

The medical group issued the following statement in regards to how they will keep employees and patients safe:

As the Governor’s stay-at-home order is lifted and our communities begin moving toward a ‘new normal,’ Hospital Sisters Health System is eager to begin a careful transition back to normal business operations at our respective worksites throughout the state. Our active colleagues who have been working remotely throughout the pandemic will soon resume working onsite, starting June 1. Based on guidance from health professionals and government agencies, we will continue processes to keep our patients and colleagues safe. The measures include mandatory masking and social distancing rules as well as self-administered temperature screenings for all colleagues. HSHS Medical Group

Officials said this does not apply to furloughed employees. There are nine HSHS hospitals in Illinois including Decatur, Springfield, and Shelbyville.