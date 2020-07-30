A dozen Bradley University students test positive for COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Bradley University says a dozen students have tested positive for COVID-19, including some who attended a social gathering after they led freshman orientation programs this month.

Bradley says the cases were traced back to an off-campus event in which attendees didn’t wear masks or practice social distancing. It says none of the cases have been traced back to those who only attended the orientation events.

The school does not believe students who only attended the orientation activities are at high risk of contracting the virus. The school still plans to hold some in-person classes when school resumes in late August, but officials say they’re monitoring the situation and could change course.