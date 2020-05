CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The state has processed more than 1 million unemployment claims since March 1. While unemployment is a nightmare for some, for others, it has benefits.

Right now, one in five people in Illinois say they're out of work. But despite those numbers, some say it's been difficult getting people to re-enter the workforce. Melissa Wilhelm is the Marketing Manager with Manpower. They pair people up with jobs. She says finding people to fill positions is getting much harder.