5 new cases confirmed at The Villas Senior Care Community, 2 additional deaths

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have confirmed two new deaths at The Villas Senior Care Community.

The deaths include a man in his 80’s that tested positive for COVID-19 on April 22nd and a man in his 80’s that tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24th. Both were inpatients at Memorial Medical Center.

Officials have also announced five new positive cases at the senior care. The new cases incl ude one woman staff member in her 40’s, one man staff member in his 60’s, one woman staff member in her 70’s, one woman resident in her 80’s, and one woman resident in her 90’s.

Currently, nine confirmed positive residents are hospitalized at HSHS St.Johns Hospital, and seven confirmed positive residents are hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center.

The total number of confirmed positives include 24 residents and 13 staff members, for a total of 37 cases, including four deaths.