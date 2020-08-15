2020 Farm Progress Show goes virtual

Coronavirus
BOONE, IA. (WCIA) –The 2020 Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa was canceled because of COVID-19, but you can get a taste of the event going virtual.

The company that hosts both the show and Husker Harvest Days said it will instead run the shows as a new, online event this year called “Farm Progress Show Virtual Experience.” The event will run September 15-17.

Videos and produced content will be formatted for smartphones and tablets so farmers can watch and interact with the event during harvest. Well-known Ag media personality Max Armstrong will be on hand for the 3-day online event as the host.

