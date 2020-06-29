2020 Farm Progress Show canceled

BOONE, IA. (WCIA) — Organizers said they are canceling the 2020 Farm Progress Show because of changing conditions related to the pandemic.

They said they canceled the show because it was “in the best interest of our visitors, exhibitors, partners and staff.” This came after organizers had previously said they would hold the show, but with physical distancing requirements and other safety changes.

While organizers said there was support from both state and local officials, changes in the COVID-19 pandemic across the state caused them to change their plans for the Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days.

“Within days of our commitment to hold both farm shows, more than half the United States saw a significant spike in new cases of COVID-19. We have a multi-generational audience that travels from all across the country and around the world to attend the shows and based on that we felt it better to reconsider the traditional show for 2020 to prioritize the safety of all,” said Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress Events Manager.